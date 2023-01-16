'Once-in-a-lifetime': 9-year-old girl finds megalodon tooth on Maryland beach

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A nine-year-old girl was fossil hunting with her family in Maryland when she made an impressive find - a massive, prehistoric shark tooth.
Molly Sampson discovered the Megalodon tooth in the water at Calvert Cliffs State Park.
The 15-million-year-old tooth is five inches long - the size of molly's hand!
Experts say it likely belonged to a shark nearly 50 feet long - almost the size of a semi-truck trailer!
Molly has been looking for a meg-tooth like this for a while-
She wants to be a paleontologist- and knows all about Megalodon sharks - which became extinct millions of years ago.
Now, Molly says she will add the priceless find to her collection of more than 400 shark teeth.