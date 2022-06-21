Oklahoma customer receives bag of drugs with food order

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Skiatook police report drugs were found in a fast-food customer's bag on Monday.

Bryce Francis, an employee at the undisclosed restaurant, was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance within 2000 feet of school and possession of a controlled substance on Tuesday after accompanying the customer's food with a small bag of drugs.

Police say an individual alerted authorities after receiving their food and finding a small bag of a crystalline substance inside their bag.

The substance later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Police did not say whether the placement of drugs was intentional or not.

Police warn community members to check food received before consuming or handing it to a child. Those who have similar experiences are urged to contact their police department.