Officials: Fort Cavazos 500-acre fire now 65 percent contained

FORT CAVAZOS – A fire, which has burnt about 500 acres, is currently 65 percent contained, Fort Cavazos officials said Monday.

“Fort Cavazos fire crews are coordinating aerial water drops in two areas of the permanently duded area of the Fort Cavazos range this morning,” officials said in a statement. “The crews will continue to conduct offensive measures throughout the day to contain the fire.”

Officials said no structure or personnel are in the area of the fire.

