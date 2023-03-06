'Nope': Officials in Atascosa County faced with morning alligator

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — Why did the alligator cross FM 140 just off US 281?

The world may never know, or at least not until the future film adaptation.

On Thursday morning, officials in Atascosa County were faced with a "big" challenge, removing an alligator from the roadway.

"Nope..." the Atascosa County Animal Control said in a statement.

"We don't do this... just cats and dogs... lol."

Regardless, officials said alongside the local sheriff and wildlife game warden, the "big guy" was safely pushed off the roadway and onto a local pound.

Officials said a local ranch hand also helped with this effort.

"Alligators are common in the Southern part of Atascosa County,"

"If you see one, please use common sense and do not approach it. Your life or limbs are not worth the selfie."