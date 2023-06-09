No criminal charges for person of interest tied to elderly woman's death at Waco long-term care facility

WACO, Texas — A grand jury has decided to "No-Bill" — or decline to indict — the person of interest connected to the death of a 70-year-old woman assaulted at a Waco long-term care facility.

Police had previously labeled Tina Foster's death a homicide.

The assault of Foster occurred when she entered another patient’s room on March 16 at the facility in the 2500 block of Maple Avenue. Foster was taken to the hospital and died on March 25, police said.

The grand jury made its decision Thursday.

“The preliminary autopsy results indicated that the cause of death was due to blunt force trauma and the manner of death, a homicide,” police said. “The case will be transferred to the District Attorney’s office for further review with the potential to be presented to a Grand Jury.”

