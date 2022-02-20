No. 7 Baylor women defeat TCU, 78-59

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The quick rematch felt a lot like the first meeting for the No. 7 Baylor women and TCU.

The Bears hope there’s a little more deja vu in their near future.

NaLyssa Smith scored 23 points, Queen Egbo had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Baylor pulled away after halftime again Saturday, winning 78-59 for a second victory in four days over the Horned Frogs, and 33rd in a row in the series.

Baylor (21-5, 11-3 Big 12) matched its season-best with a sixth consecutive victory and moved a half-game ahead of sixth-ranked Iowa State atop the Big 12. The Cyclones played No. 15 Oklahoma later Saturday.

The Bears have won the last 11 Big 12 regular-season titles, but under new coach Nicki Collen lost their first two conference games. They moved into first place for the first time this season with the first victory over TCU.

Collen said she thought she saw a stat from before the first meeting with the Horned Frogs that said the Bears went from last to first in the conference in exactly a month.