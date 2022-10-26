Newly discovered rain frog species named after killed environmental activists

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Scientists have discovered six new species of rain frogs in Ecuador.

According to a statement from the country's ministry of environment, water, and ecological transition - The new species were all found in remote places in national parks on the eastern slopes of the Ecuadorian Andes.

The discoveries took place during multiple expeditions over several years.

The scientists decided to name one of the species resis-tencia -- or resistance - in honor of environmental activists killed in Latin America.

They say over the past decade, Latin America has been one of the most dangerous regions in the world for environmental advocates.