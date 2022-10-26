Watch Now
News

Actions

Newly discovered rain frog species named after killed environmental activists

(CNN Newsource) Frogs.png
Copyright 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
(CNN Newsource)
(CNN Newsource) Frogs.png
Posted at 12:39 PM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 13:39:43-04

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Scientists have discovered six new species of rain frogs in Ecuador.

According to a statement from the country's ministry of environment, water, and ecological transition - The new species were all found in remote places in national parks on the eastern slopes of the Ecuadorian Andes.

The discoveries took place during multiple expeditions over several years.

The scientists decided to name one of the species resis-tencia -- or resistance - in honor of environmental activists killed in Latin America.

They say over the past decade, Latin America has been one of the most dangerous regions in the world for environmental advocates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019