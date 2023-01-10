New York City, parts of Northeast still waiting for season's first measurable snow

(THE WEATHER CHANNEL) — Northeast snowfall so far this season has been lighter than usual, with some locations such as New York City still waiting for their first measurable snow of 2022-23.

Through Jan. 8, New York City's Central Park has recorded only a trace of snow since fall. That's about 7 inches below their average season snowfall to date.

Usually, the city picks up its first measurable snow (at least 0.1 inches) by mid-December. But it's not unprecedented to wait until January.

It's the 15th time since 1869 that Central Park has failed to pick up any measurable snow through December. That last happened seven years ago, when the season's first slushy accumulations happened on Jan. 17, 2016.

The city's latest "first" accumulating snow of the season happened 50 years ago, when Central Park waited until Jan. 29, 1973.

But the lack of snow isn't confined to New York City.

Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington D.C. are also awaiting their first measurable snow of the season. Boston's paltry 1.2 inches of snow this season is a foot behind their average pace.

This snow deficit won't shrink this week.

A low-pressure system will strengthen over the Ohio Valley, then the interior Northeast Thursday into Friday, and lingering in New England into the weekend.

Given this storm track, and a lack of cold air ahead of it, most of the immediate Interstate 95 corridor from Boston southward is expected to see mainly rain. Any heavy snow should be confined to northern New England.