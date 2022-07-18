New lawsuit claims Skittles are 'unsafe' to eat, contain 'known toxin'

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A new lawsuit is claiming that Skittles are unsafe to consume.

As first reported by CNN, the lawsuit alleges that the colorful candy is made with a "known toxin", titanium dioxide.

It's reported that in 2016, Mars had said it was planning on getting rid of the chemical from its products.

However, the lawsuit claims Mars is still using it.

"While we do not comment on pending litigation, our use of titanium dioxide complies with FDA regulations." a Marks spokesperson said in a statement released to CNN.

The FDA says titanium dioxide, "may be safely used for coloring foods," as long as it meets several restrictions, including its quantity in the final product does not surpass 1 percent of the food's mass.

Reports show that the chemical has been banned in France since 2019.

Since May 2021, the European Food Safety Authority has stated that it no longer considers the chemical compound to be safe.

This past May, the California candy-maker issued a voluntary recall after several of its products, including skittles, were found to have very thin metal shavings.