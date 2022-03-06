Watch
Netflix suspends service in Russia

Jenny Kane/AP
Streaming media company Netflix announced on Thursday that it is raising its standard and premium plans for its US subscribers. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Posted at 3:59 PM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 16:59:21-05

(AP) — Netflix said Sunday that it’s suspending its service in Russia.

A statement from the company cited “circumstances on the ground” for its decision to suspend its Russian service but didn’t offer any additional details.

The announcement comes after TikTok said users on its platform in Russia have been blocked from posting and viewing videos shared from elsewhere in the world.

American Express also announced earlier in the day it would suspend operations in Russia, as well as in Russian-allied Belarus.

