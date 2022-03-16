Need Your Help: Waco police trying to locate missing 52-year-old man

WACO, Texas — Police are asking for help in locating a 52-year-old Waco man.

Paul Russell Brown was last seen on Feb. 23 while walking away form his apartment, according to the Waco Police Department.

“Paul is diagnosed with severe schizophrenia and his loved ones believe he has not been taking his medication,” Waco police said in a news release. “He left his phone and personal items behind. Paul was known for leaving and going on long walks, but he has never disappeared for weeks before.”

He’s 5'11" and weighs 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information should call 9-1-1 or (254) 750-7500.