In-Depth Exclusive: 'You should get out of the way,' Whitehouse Press Sec. says to Governors

In an exclusive 25 News interview, Whitehouse Press Secretary Jen Psaki made the Biden administration's stance clear to Governors that are fighting school districts with mask mandates.

“The President's view is that if you are not going to allow school leaders, superintendents, teachers, to protect kids, protect their communities, make sure parents can feel safe sending their kids to school - you should get out of the way,” said Psaki.

In May, Gov. Greg Abbott made an executive order fining any government agency for enforcing masks.

“The President has directed his department of education to ensure there's funding available and ensure they take every step necessary to take action to make sure nobody's getting docked,” said Psaki.

In the last two weeks, Attorney General Ken Paxton has been suing school districts, including four in Central Texas, for their mask mandates.

On Wednesday Paxton went to Facebook.

“My job as your Attorney General is to protect and defend the laws of this state,” said Paxton.

“GA-38 says Texas WILL NOT mandate anyone to wear a mask,” said Paxton.

There has been an email set up to report local school districts.

“Everybody should be able to follow public health guidelines,” said Psaki.

There are over 90 schools in Texas with mask mandates in place.