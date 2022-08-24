Video: NASA releases audio of black hole, met with 'terrified' response

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Fair warning, once you hear this - you can't unhear it - and it's a little terrifying: The sound of a black hole.

NASA shared this 34-second clip of the Perseus galaxy cluster - which is about 240 million light-years away from earth.

Scientists say the black hole sends out pressure waves that cause ripples in the hot gas which can be translated into a note.

To be clear though - the actual note is one humans can't hear - it's about 57 octaves below middle c.

But the folks at nasa say they shifted the note so we could hear it - amplified it and then mixed it with other data they have about black holes.

Talk about a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.