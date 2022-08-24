Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Video: NASA releases audio of black hole, met with 'terrified' response

Milky Way Black Hole
AP
This image released by the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, Thursday, May 12, 2022, shows a black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy. The Milky Way black hole is called Sagittarius A*, near the border of Sagittarius and Scorpius constellations. It is 4 million times more massive than our sun. The image was made by eight synchronized radio telescopes around the world. (Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration via AP)
Milky Way Black Hole
Posted at 2:24 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 15:24:17-04

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Fair warning, once you hear this - you can't unhear it - and it's a little terrifying: The sound of a black hole.

NASA shared this 34-second clip of the Perseus galaxy cluster - which is about 240 million light-years away from earth.

Scientists say the black hole sends out pressure waves that cause ripples in the hot gas which can be translated into a note.

To be clear though - the actual note is one humans can't hear - it's about 57 octaves below middle c.

But the folks at nasa say they shifted the note so we could hear it - amplified it and then mixed it with other data they have about black holes.

Talk about a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019