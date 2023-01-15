Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

UGA football player and staffer killed hours after UGA championship celebration

(CNN Newsource) UoG.PNG
Copyright 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
(CNN Newsource)
(CNN Newsource) UoG.PNG
Posted at 2:15 PM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 15:15:28-05

CNN NEWSOURCE) — University of Georgia lineman Devin Willock and staffer Chandler Lecroy were killed in a car crash... just hours after celebrating the football team's national championship.

The team, along with fans, filled the streets of Athens Saturday for a victory parade and celebration.

Willock and LeCroy were among four people in the vehicle at the time of the single-car crash which occurred around 2:45 am Sunday.

The two other unidentified members of the football program are in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

Willock was an offensive lineman from New Milford, New Jersey and was a redshirt sophomore who played in every game this year.

UGA Athletics issued a statement saying quote:

“Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time.”

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019