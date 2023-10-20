U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions announces candidacy for U.S. House Speaker

WASHINGTON D.C. — Congressman Pete Sessions (R-Texas) has announced his candidacy for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representative on Friday.

Rep. Sessions represents the Texas 17th Congressional District.

This announcement comes after Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the Republican nominee for the speakership, failed to secure enough votes in his third bid for House speaker.

On Friday, Republicans dropped Jordan as their nominee, sending them back to square one and adding to an already tense environment among House Republicans.

The release of his announcement states, "Congressman Sessions believes he can forge a positive path as a conservative leader who can unite the Conference," drawing on his roles in congressional leadership positions as chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee from 2009 to 2012 and as chair of the House Committee on Rules.

The Wacoan congressman is not the only Texas representative eyeing for the House speakership.

The Texas Tribune reported that Republican U.S. Reps. Jodey Arrington of Lubbock and Roger Williams of Willow Park are both considering runs for speaker as well.