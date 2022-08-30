Watch Now
Train derails overnight in El Paso, one victim confirmed dead

Posted at 10:23 AM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 12:04:27-04

EL PASO, Texas — A person was killed after a train derailed in El Paso on Monday night.

According to the El Paso Fire Department, two train cars came off the tracks and crashed into a home's backyard. Officials said the cars struck a gas meter and about 50 residents were evacuated as a precaution.

They were allowed back into their homes after the gas line was shut down.

Officials have not said if the person who died was on the train or in the neighborhood.

It's unclear what caused the train cars to derail.

