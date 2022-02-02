Top 5 shows to binge in February 2022

Looking to camp out on the couch and take down a show that will keep you up way too late and help you procrastinate from doing more important tasks? Here are five shows to stream.

HOW I MET YOUR FATHER

Premise: The follow-up to the beloved "How I Met Your Mother" swaps the gender and casts Kim Cattrall as a woman narrating the tale of her younger self (Hilary Duff) finding romance in New York City.

Stars: Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Kim Cattrall.

Service: Hulu

Why it's impossible to stop watching: A diverse cast, a magnetic lead performance by Duff and sassy writing with a harder edge than network TV would allow makes the series a worthy follow-up to "How I Met Your Mother." Humor, poignance and laughter abound.

PEACEMAKER

Premise: "The Justice League" spinoff follows the misadventures of its misguided, loose cannon antihero along with a mismatched team.

Stars: John Cena, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Allison Araya.

Service: HBO Max

Why it's impossible to stop watching: Writer/director James Gunn spearheads the series with the gusto Jon Favreau throws into "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett." Hilarity and excellent musical selections pace the series, which also boasts the most absurdly watchable intro sequence ever created.

OZARK

Premise: A working-class couple gets ensnared into a money-laundering operation, which draws out their cut-throat, vindictive sides.

Stars: Jason Bateman, Julia Garner, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz.

Service: Netflix

Why it's impossible to stop watching: Bateman's performance — empathetic while pompously obnoxious — is the cornerstone of the thriller series, which has echoes of "Breaking Bad." Each episode ends on such a compelling cliffhanger that it's tough not to cram in "just one more episode" before stepping away.

REACHER

Premise: The crime thriller focuses on a former military operative who uses his skills and cunning to deliver his own brand of justice.

Stars: Alan Ritchson, Willa Fitzgerald, Kristin Kreuk, Maxwell Jenkins.

Service: Prime Video

Why it's impossible to stop watching: Sticking closer than the "Jack Reacher" films to the spirit of the character envisioned by author Lee Child, the gritty, roughneck storytelling is a superb fit for fans of Tom Clancy-style material.

1883

Premise: The prequel to "Yellowstone" tracks the origins of hardscrabble Montana ranchers who started legacies that would endure over the centuries.

Stars: Sam Elliott, Isabel May, Faith Hill, Eric Nielsen.

Service: Paramount Plus

Why it's impossible to stop watching: Elliott's scenery-chewing lead performance is allowed the breathing space it needs. The period costumes and settings — as well as references to "Yellowstone" — are the stuff fan dreams are made of. It's been a while since an old-fashioned Western series was done this well.

This story was first reported by Phil Villarreal at KGUN in Tucson, Ariz.