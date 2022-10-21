Watch Now
Tom Brady apologizes for comparing playing in the NFL to the military

Winslow Townson/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
Posted at 10:31 AM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 11:39:27-04

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady addressed the backlash he faced after comparing an NFL career to military deployment.

"Earlier this week, I made a statement about playing football and the military, and it was a very poor choice of words," Brady said during his scheduled press conference on Thursday.

Brady was criticized by many people online for the comment he made on his "Let's Go!" podcast on Monday.

"I almost look at like a football season like you're going away on deployment in the military, and it's like, 'Man, here I go again,'" Brady said.

Brady added on Thursday that he should have never made the comparison and has tremendous respect for servicemembers.

According to ESPN, Brady has publicly shown support for the military in the past. He reportedly visited troops in Doha, Qatar, in 2018.

