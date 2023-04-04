The Masters weather forecast is looking pretty terrible

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED — When one pictures Masters week, dreams of perfectly sunny skies and glistening azalea-lined fairways immediately come to mind. This year in Augusta, Ga., things might look a little bit different. The weather forecast in the area of Augusta National Golf Club is looking rather dicey.

Scattered thunderstorms and rain showers are anticipated for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with high temperatures ranging from 54 to 90 degrees, according to Weather Channel. The forecasts for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday’s practice rounds look clearer, but afternoon thunderstorms are still possible.

On Monday, Augusta National’s daily weather update called for passing areas of drizzle after 10 a.m. ET and a possible isolated thunderstorm between 8 and 10 p.m. ET. The club’s forecast expects above average temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday (highs of 82 and 88 degrees), but only 10-20% chances of rain and thunderstorms.

Chances of afternoon thunderstorms increase to 40% Thursday, while Friday will see temperatures drop to a high of 66 degrees, and a 70% chance of rain.

Over the weekend, the club’s forecast expects a 60-70% chance on both Saturday and Sunday, with a high of 56 degrees on Saturday. Winds will measure behind 10-17 mph, with possible 20 mph gusts.

This past Saturday, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur was postponed for more than three hours due to dangerous weather in the area. Players resumed the final round in the late afternoon to wrap up the championship, and Rose Zhang took home the prestigious title.

In Masters history, 47 of the 86 tournaments have experienced some level of rain, and eight rounds have been postponed. In four instances, delays were accounted for through 36-hole days. The tournament was last extended to a Monday finish in 1983.