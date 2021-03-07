Menu

Teen's body found wrapped in plastic in NYC fish market warehouse

Posted at 12:48 PM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 19:24:23-05

Two men have been charged with murder after the body of a teen was found wrapped in plastic at a New York City fish market.

The 19-year-old was unconscious and unresponsive when she was found Saturday morning at 95 South St. in downtown Manhattan, according to the NYPD.

Police identified the woman as Rosalee Sanchez.

The person who found her, inside a vacant warehouse, called 911 Saturday, ABC New York station WABC reported.

Austin Boehm, 25, and Christian Mercado, 20, were arrested Sunday and charged with second-degree murder. Neither the suspects nor the victim have listed home addresses, police said.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Additional details were not immediately available.

