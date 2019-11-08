WADSWORTH, Ohio — The Wadsworth Police Department, Medina County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to an officer-involved shooting Thursday night around 8:30 p.m local time in the Wadsworth Police Department’s parking lot.

The Ohio Patrolmen Benevolent Association confirmed on its Facebook Page that a suspect was killed in the shooting. Reports say no officers were injured.

Several rifle shell casings littered the parking lot where the shooting took place. There was also a discarded shotgun, a discarded handgun and a couple of cars littered with bullet holes at the scene.

Wadsworth police said they will hold a press conference later on Friday.

This story was originally published by Jessi Schultz on WEWS in Cleveland.