A suspect who police say shot two people Wednesday at a Dallas-area high school has been taken into custody.

Kevin Kolbye, the assistant chief of police for the Arlington Police Department, said that 18-year-old Timothy Simpkins was taken into custody on Wednesday, hours after two people were shot and two others injured in an incident at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas.

Officials said that Simpkins would be charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a gun.

Kolbye said that one of the people hospitalized Wednesday underwent surgery and was in intensive care. A second patient who was hospitalized was said to be in "good" condition.

The incident occurred at about 9:15 a.m. CT Wednesday morning. Police say they believe it began as a "fight between (Simpkins) and another individual in class" and that "a gun was used."

Simpkins later fled campus. After a brief search, he was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon.

At a press conference in Mission, Texas, on Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the gun that was used in the incident was not legal, adding that "it is illegal for the shooter to either possess or have purchased the gun that was used in this crime."

Officials later confirmed they recovered a gun they believe was used in the shooting in the street in nearby Grand Prairie, Texas.

One Central Texas school district, Killeen ISD, said it is prepared to protect students and staff and has necessary precautions in place.

“KISD Police officers are strategically located on campuses and across the district to protect the safety of students and staff. We are grateful for the strong partnerships we have with our local police and fire departments."

Additionally, Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement following reports of the shooting:

"As law enforcement continues their investigation, our hearts go out to the victims of this senseless act of violence. Thank you to the law enforcement officers and first responders who arrived on the scene to help the victims and prevent further violence. I have spoken with the Mayor of Arlington and offered any assistance the state can provide, and I have directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to make state resources available to help bring the criminal to justice. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the victims, their families, and the entire Timberview High School community."

