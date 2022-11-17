Watch Now
Starbucks workers across 100 stores protesting on 'Red Cup Day': Report

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 26, 2009 file photo, a Starbucks barista hands a coffee drink to a customer from a drive-up window at a store near the company&#39;s corporate headquarters in Seattle. On Thursday, March 12, 2020, the company said some of their stores in the U.S. and Canada may become drive-thru only while others could limit the number of people allowed inside, one day after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Posted at 12:51 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 13:51:24-05

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — It's being called a "red cup rebellion."

More than 2-thousand Starbucks workers in 112 stores are set to go on strike Thursday, as reported by CNN.

This also comes on the iconic 'Red Cup Day' - where customers get red cups with certain purchases that entitle them to discounts and extra points on future purchases.

The union says the strike is to protest the retaliation against union supporters.

It also says the company is refusing to bargain with the union on its first labor deal.

The labor relations board also taking action...

It filed a national cease and desist order to prevent the coffee giant from retaliating against union supporters.

No word on which stores will be affected and if they will be able to stay open.

