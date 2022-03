A soldier was killed at the Wright Army Airfield in Georgia following an "incident involving two UH-60 helicopters," the 3rd Infantry Division said on Facebook.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. Wednesday. It's unclear whether any other soldiers were injured.

The Army has not released specifics about the incident.

The name of the soldier will be made public after their next of kin is notified.

Wright Army Airfield is closed as crews investigate what took place early Wednesday morning.