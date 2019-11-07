Smoked salmon recalled over botulism concerns

HANCOCK, Maine – A company in Maine is recalling cold smoked salmon that may be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which is responsible for foodborne botulism, a form of food poisoning.

Mill Stream Corp. (Sullivan Harbor Farm) announced the recall Wednesday and warned consumers not to consume the products even if they don’t look or smell spoiled.

The smoked salmon was sold and distributed in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Rhode Island, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Utah, Iowa, Tennessee, Minnesota, Colorado, Florida, Arizona, Wisconsin, Washington, Georgia, Illinois, Virginia, Michigan, and Texas.

The products were sold through retail, wholesale and online orders between March 6 and September 17, 2019 in vacuum sealed packages in the following sizes: whole salmon side, 2 lb., 1 lb., 8 oz., and 4 oz.

The affected products are marked with the following lot numbers marked on the back of the packages: 7049, 7050, 7051, 7052, 7054, 7056, 7058, 7060, 7062, 7066.

Consumers who purchased the products frozen are advised to keep them frozen until ready to use and thaw under refrigeration immediately before use. If a consumer has refrigerated these products, they should dispose of them immediately.

Botulism is a form of food poisoning that can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

