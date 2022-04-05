Small Ukrainian volunteer group in dire need of donations, aid

STOROZHYNETS, UKRAINE — As the war in Ukraine continues, so too does the humanitarian crisis left in its wake.

Constant bombing and shelling has reduced once beautiful cities and homes to mere rubble as Russia continues its relentless attacks.

Leaving millions fight, hide, or run for their lives.

”My house is bombed right now," said Halyna, 82-year-old from Irpin’, Ukraine. "I don’t have a place to come back to. There are a lot of mines everywhere, even in the rivers. Every other house is bombed.”

Halyna’s home in Irpin’, a town outside of Kyiv, was destroyed and after hiding under a table for a week, she made it over 500 miles to the small town of Storozhynets.

That is where she found help with Karitas, a small charitable group located in Storozhynets.

”At first, when the war started, it wasn’t a foundation," said Sasha, Head of Karitas foundation in Storoshynets. "It was just a group of people from our small town who wanted to help. Primarily they wanted to help our soldiers but then people started coming from different cities in Ukraine.”

Svitlana and her young son Andriy were forced to leave her injured mother and ill grandfather behind as they fled from their home in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

”Volunteers from Storozhynets helped get them here," said Svitlana. "They have been helping them. They helped them get accommodation and food.”

To help those seeking refuge from the war and those on the frontlines, Karitas in Storozhynets needs help.

”We will accept any help. Be it financial help or help with supplies, food, medicine, or just even words.” said Kateryna, volunteer and translator with Karitas Foundation in Storoshynets.

It can be as simple as words of encouragement from those outside of Ukraine to let them know they are not forgotten.

”They help us be stronger and they make us understand that we are not the only ones in the world that want to fight this evil, who want this to end, who want peace.” said Kateryna.

Peace and safety in the very place they once felt the safest, their home.

Katitas Storozhynets is working to set up ways to donate but for now you can follow the link Phantomsupport.org.