Sheriff’s office: 3-year-old boy shot, father faces charges

A 22-year-old Virginia man has been charged after a shooting that injured his 3-year-old son, authorities said.

York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said Canaan Fleming, 22, surrendered to authorities on Thursday night, news outlets reported. Fleming is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, maiming, two counts of child abuse and reckless handling of a firearm.

After a family member took the child to Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital and the hospital called police early Wednesday about the 3-year-old shooting victim, the sheriff’s office said. The boy, whose injury was not considered life-threatening, was released from the hospital later that day and is in a family member’s care, officials said.

The child did not shoot himself, sheriff’s spokesperson Shelley Ward said. The shooting happened at a Yorktown apartment, where investigators found 35 pounds of marijuana, $15,000 in cash and multiple firearms, the sheriff’s office said.

The boy’s mother, Ayannah Chapman, 22, was charged Wednesday with two felony counts of child abuse and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

A call seeking comment from an attorney listed in court records for Chapman wasn’t immediately returned. It’s not known whether Fleming has an attorney to speak on his behalf.