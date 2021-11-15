Search continues for five escaped inmates from south Georgia jail

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Five inmates with violent criminal histories, including two accused of murder, escaped Friday night from a south George jail, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The inmates have been identified as Lewis Evans III, Tyres Jackson, Brandon Pooler, Dennis Penix Jr. and Tyree Williams Jr; they are said to be armed with two tasers.

The inmates escaped after 11 p.m. from the Pulaski County Jail and stole a white 2015 KIA Sedona van from the parking lot outside.

At least one of them is said to have attacked a female jailer while she was talking with an inmate inside a cell, according to a report published by WMAZ.

A Blue Alert has since been issued.

The stolen van has a license plate from Georgia that reads CMP8628.

The public is asked not to approach any of the individuals and to contact 911 immediately if they do.