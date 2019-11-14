Three of Jeopardy's most decorated champions will battle on Thursday and Friday for this year's Tournament of Champions, and they are asking fans of the show to help raise money for pancreatic cancer research.

Not only has Jeopardy host Alex Trebek been fighting pancreatic cancer, Larry Martin, the 2018 Teachers' Tournament champion died from pancreatic cancer in January. Martin would have qualified for this year's Tournament of Champions had it not been for his death.

In addition to raising money, the champions have also worn purple ribbons to honor Martin.

Steven Grade, a Tournament of Champions semifinalist lost to James Holzhauer on Tuesday. Grade is encouraging viewers to play along on Thursday and Friday and donate $1 every time they get an answer correct. Grade's tweet has been shared by other Jeopardy champions.

"Play one night, play both nights, donate an amount that is right for you, or help spread the word to Jeopardy! watchers and non-watchers alike – every little bit helps, and every little bit helps to honor Alex, Larry, and all those who are fighting and have fought pancreatic cancer," Grade wrote.

The charity is the Lustgarten Foudnation for Pancreatic Cancer Research. As of Thursday afternoon, more than $25,000 has been raised. The foundation said that every dollar raised will go directly to cancer research.

This tournament has been an emotional one so far. During Monday's semifinal round, in Final Jeopardy, Dhruv Gaur, who was in a distant third place entering Final Jeopardy, responded "What is We <3 you Alex!"

Gaur's response clearly choked up Trebek during Final Jeopardy. "That is very kind of you," Trebek said to Gaur's answer.

To donate, click here . According to Charity Navigator, the Lustgarten Foundation has a perfect 100 score.