PGA Championship first round delayed by frost, freezing temperatures

The 2023 PGA Championship was delayed by frost Thursday morning at Oak Hill Country Club, which meant a late start to the PGA Tour's second major tournament of the season.

The tournament is being held in Rochester, New York, where temperatures hovered around freezing early Thursday morning.

"Thursday morning’s temperature of 32 degrees in Rochester is more than 15 degrees below average, and not far from the daily record low of 30 degrees for May 18," said weather.com meteorologist Chris Dolce. "This late freeze (32 degrees or lower) is also more than two weeks later than the city’s average last freeze date of April 29. The latest in the year Rochester has recorded a freeze is May 29."

Since the first golfers were scheduled to tee off at 7 a.m. EDT, the first round was delayed. All facilities were closed at the golf course because of the frost.

The tournament said in a tweet that the facilities were reopened at 7:35 a.m. EDT, and the first golfers teed off at 8:50 a.m. As a result, all first round tee times were pushed back by an hour and 50 minutes.

For the fans, gates weren't opened until the frost had cleared, according to a release from the tournament. Everyone was required to stay off all grassy areas while frost was present, the release added.

Weather conditions appear favorable for Friday and Sunday, with a low chance of rain and highs warming into the 70s.

However, Saturday's third round does have a decent chance of rain, so additional delays are possible.