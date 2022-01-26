Peter Robbins, voice of Charlie Brown, dies at age 65

Peter Robbins, the voice of Charlie Brown, has died at age 65, according to multiple reports.

The voice actor’s agent reportedly told TMZ he took his own life after battling mental health issues. He reportedly checked himself into a mental hospital after Christmas and discharged himself on Jan. 18, 2022, TMZ says. He suffered from bipolar disorder and paranoid schizophrenia.

According to the New York Post, Robbins died last week.

He started voicing the iconic cartoon character in 1963 as a young child. Until he was a teenager, Robbins voice-acted as Charlie Brown and was featured in classics like “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

In 2015, Robbins was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for making criminal threats, Associated Press says. He had also previously pleaded guilty to threatening a former girlfriend and her plastic surgeon.