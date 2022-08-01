Pat Carroll, Grammy winner and voice of Ursula, dies at 95

(AP) — Pat Carroll, known for her iconic voice as Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid,' has died after a battle with pneumonia, her family reports.

She was 95 years old.

The actor is reported to have died at her Cape Code home this Saturday, as confirmed by both The Hollywood Reporter and People.

Prior to the blockbuster Disney film, Caroll acted in sitcoms for years in Hollywood, including 'She's the Sheriff' and 'Galaxy High School.'

Her accolades included a Grammy and an Emmy award, alongside a Tony nomination.

She is survived by her three daughters and several grandchildren.