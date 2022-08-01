Watch Now
Pat Carroll, Grammy winner and voice of Ursula, dies at 95

FILE - Actor Pat Carroll attends the Broadway opening of "The Little Mermaid," at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2008, in New York. Carroll, a comedic television mainstay for decades, Emmy-winner for “Caesar’s Hour” and the voice Ursula in “The Little Mermaid,” died Saturday, July 30, 2022. She was 95.
Posted at 7:51 PM, Jul 31, 2022
(AP) — Pat Carroll, known for her iconic voice as Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid,' has died after a battle with pneumonia, her family reports.

She was 95 years old.

The actor is reported to have died at her Cape Code home this Saturday, as confirmed by both The Hollywood Reporter and People.

Prior to the blockbuster Disney film, Caroll acted in sitcoms for years in Hollywood, including 'She's the Sheriff' and 'Galaxy High School.'

Her accolades included a Grammy and an Emmy award, alongside a Tony nomination.

She is survived by her three daughters and several grandchildren.

