Over 100 vegetable products recalled due to listeria concerns

Over 100 vegetable products sold under multiple brand names at stores across the U.S. and Canada have been recalled due to listeria concerns.

The products are sold under brand names, including Mann's, H-E-B, Del Monte, Signature Farms, Sysco, Hungryroot, Kroger, Marketside, and Trader Joe's.

Mann Packing Co., Inc. issued the recalls after the FDA notified the company of a potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled products have “Best If Enjoyed By” date of October 11, 2019 to November 16, 2019.

The full list of products and all corresponding product images can be found here and here .

No illnesses associated with these products have been reported so far.

But short-term symptoms of exposure include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The infection can also be fatal for some people. Pregnant women and newborns, adults over the age of 65 and people with weakened immune systems are the most at risk.

Consumers who find any of the affected products in their homes should dispose of the product immediately.

For questions, contact the 24 hour customer service line at 1-844-927-0707 or email Mann Packing Co., Inc. at consumers@mannpacking.com.