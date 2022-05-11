Watch
'One family': Phoenix Suns to honor Brittney Griner throughout playoff season

WNBA Finals Basketball
Paul Beaty/AP
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner (42) shoots against Chicago Sky's Azura Stevens (30) during the first half of Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Posted at 3:03 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 16:03:00-04

PHOENIX, Ariz. — The Phoenix Suns tweeted Wednesday that they will continue to honor Brittney Griner for the remainder of the playoffs.

The special floor court decals were first put up earlier this month.

Griner, who played for the WBNA equivalent team in Phoenix, has been detained in Russia since being detained at a Moscow airport in February.

Griner was initially detained after Russian authorities said they discovered vape cartridges that allegedly contained cannabis-based oil.

Before joining the Phoenix Mercury, the Houston-native played for the Baylor Lady Bears from 2009 to 2013 and was shortly drafted by the WNBA.

Griner's hearing is currently scheduled for May 19.

