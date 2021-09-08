Watch
NewsNational

Actions

NXIVM sex cult co-founder Nancy Salzman sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison

items.[0].image.alt
Mary Altaffer/AP
Nancy Salzman, center, arrives at Brooklyn federal court, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in New York. Salzman, a co-founder of NXIVM, an embattled upstate New York self-help organization, is expected to plead guilty in a case featuring sensational claims that some followers became branded sex slaves. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Nancy Salzman
Posted at 3:34 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 16:35:35-04

NEW YORK (AP) — A former nurse who co-founded and once ran the cult-like NXIVM group has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison.

Nancy Salzman must also pay a $150,000 fine. She has agreed to forfeit more than $500,000 in cash, several properties, and a Steinway grand piano.

Speaking in Brooklyn federal court Wednesday, the 67-year-old said she fell under NXIVM leader Keith Rainere’s spell when they started working together 20 years ago and that she started rationalizing and overlooking the wrongdoing she saw around her.

She offered an apology to everyone she’s hurt and said, “I don’t know that I can ever forgive myself.”

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019