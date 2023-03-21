'Nikes in the Oval Office': Actor footwear sparks debate about dress code

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As the 'Ted Lasso' cast set foot into the Oval Office, some people were upset with their footwear.

The award-winning ensemble visited President Biden on Monday to discuss mental healthcare.

The hit show focuses on an American coaching a soccer team from London.

However, some people are focusing on their shoes, particularly the Nike sneakers worn by actor Jason Sudeikis.

Sudeikis had taken to the podium earlier, urging those in the press room to ask their family and friends, "How they're doing?" more often.

"Call me old fashioned but no man should set foot in the Oval Ofice without dress shoes and especially not sneakers." Saagar Enjeti, a political commentator, said.

The Emmy-winning sports comedy-drama streams exclusively on Apple's streaming service.