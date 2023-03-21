Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

'Nikes in the Oval Office': Actor footwear sparks debate about dress code

White House Twitter.PNG
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
(White House - Twitter)
President Biden and the First Lady meet with the cast of Ted Lasso in the Oval Office on March 20, 2023.
White House Twitter.PNG
Posted at 9:27 AM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 10:27:57-04

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As the 'Ted Lasso' cast set foot into the Oval Office, some people were upset with their footwear.

The award-winning ensemble visited President Biden on Monday to discuss mental healthcare.

The hit show focuses on an American coaching a soccer team from London.

However, some people are focusing on their shoes, particularly the Nike sneakers worn by actor Jason Sudeikis.

Sudeikis had taken to the podium earlier, urging those in the press room to ask their family and friends, "How they're doing?" more often.

"Call me old fashioned but no man should set foot in the Oval Ofice without dress shoes and especially not sneakers." Saagar Enjeti, a political commentator, said.

The Emmy-winning sports comedy-drama streams exclusively on Apple's streaming service.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019