16 injured in New York subway shooting, search continues for suspect

A terrifying scene played out on a New York subway train Tuesday morning.

As a train was pulling into the 36th Street station in Sunset Park, police said a man on the train put on a gas mask, deployed a canister and began shooting.

Authorities said 10 people suffered gunshot wounds. Five of them are reportedly in critical condition. Six others suffered various injuries including smoke inhalation.

"We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorized, even by a single individual," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who could not attend a press conference about the shooting because he tested positive for COVID-19.

The suspect is described as a Black male, who is estimated to be 5 foot 5 inches tall— with a heavy build.

The incident is not classified as an act of terrorism at this time, according to New York City's police commissioner. However, a motive is still unknown.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul expressed her frustrations with gun violence during Tuesday's press conference.

"No more mass shootings, no more disrupting lives, no more creating heartbreak for people just trying to live their lives as normal New Yorkers," Hochul said. "It has to end and it has to end, has to end now."

People with information about the incident are asked to call 800-577-TIPS.