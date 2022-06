A family that lost nearly everything in a flood was reunited with their family photos.

Milt and Kathy Bastian were forced to evacuate as high waters flooded their home in Red Lodge, Montana.

After the waters receded, a local park transformed into a makeshift lost and found.

That’s where their granddaughter found the couple's dresser.

Inside, she discovered family photographs that were completely intact.

Finding the irreplaceable photos brought happy tears to the Bastians after a very tough week.