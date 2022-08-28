Majority of Republicans believe Trump could defeat Biden in 2024, poll finds

About six in 10 Republicans said in a new poll that former President Trump is their favorite for the party's nomination in 2024.

The USA Today/Ipsos survey showed that 59 percent of Republicans already favor Trump's impending campaign.

The former president has been highly public about his campaign plans for 2024 since leaving the White House.

Meanwhile, about 56 percent of Democrats polled said that President Biden should not be the party's nominee in 2024.

This news comes after Biden announced historic student loan forgiveness.

However, left-leaning members of his party have been quick to note this action still falls short of their base's expectations.

When polled, Republicans said Trump's inclination toward using all tools at his disposal was their favorite trait of the former president.

The poll also showed that 82 percent of Republicans believe that Trump could win in 2024.

These numbers follow the high-profile FBI search of Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump has since publicly stated that he is denying any wrongdoing.

The poll of 2,345 respondents was performed from August 18 to August 22 with a margin of error of 4.2 percentage points.