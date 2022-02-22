Local restaurant explains how to make a 'perfect' avocado margarita

WACO, Texas — Whether you like it frozen or on the rocks, the margarita has become one of Mexico's most popular cultural exports.

According to the Smithsonian, the classic lime margarita is the perfect combination of sweet, salty, sour, and bitter.

You can order them in all kinds of flavors including the lesser-known avocado marg.

But when prices recently went up after the U.S. banned imports of the popular fruit from Mexico, it left restaurants like Hecho En Waco having to absorb the cost themselves.

"They are getting a little pricey," said Hecho En Waco General Manager Diana Gonzales.

"Produce is getting a little higher than it was before. We are still determined to serve the best quality to our guests and customers. Quality is always a big thing at Hecho En Waco."

The U.S. lifted the ban on Feb. 18.