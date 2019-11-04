Kelly Clarkson getting her own Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Kelly Clarkson fans have been waiting for "A Moment Like This."

The Grammy award-winning singer and host of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" (Monday-Friday 2-3 p.m.) announced that she will be headlining a Las Vegas residency called "Kelly Clarkson: Invincible" beginning April 1 at Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

“I’ve always loved performing in Las Vegas and the high energy of the crowds there,” Clarkson said in a statement. “So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on The Strip, and I’m so excited to create my own!”

The 16 performances going on sale are:

Apr. 2020: 1, 3, 4, 10, 11

July 2020: 29, 31

Aug. 2020: 1, 5, 7, 8

Sept. 2020: 18, 19, 23, 25, 26

Public on-sale access begins at 10 a.m. PT on Friday, November 8. Exclusive presale ticket access for Citi cardmembers will run from Monday, November 4 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, November 7 at 10 p.m. PT.

Additionally, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale running Thursday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. PT through 10 p.m. PT.

This story was originally published by Larry Ish at KTNV.