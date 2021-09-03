Watch
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman partners with beauty brand to promote literacy

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - Amanda Gorman attends Porter's 3rd Annual Incredible Women Gala on Oct. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles. Gorman, who became world famous in January after reading "The Hill We Climb" at President Joe Biden's inauguration, and Penguin Random House have established the Amanda Gorman Award for Poetry, a $10,000 prize for public high school students who submit the best original work. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Amanda Gorman
Posted at 7:33 PM, Sep 02, 2021
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman inked a deal with an iconic beauty brand.

Gorman said she is the first-ever “Global Changemaker” for Estée Lauder .

In a post on Instagram, the 23-year-old said she will work with the company to “inspire change, beginning with founding WRITING CHANGE, a new philanthropic initiative of The Estée Lauder Companies.”

Estée Lauder Companies said it will contribute $3 million, over three years, to “advance literacy as a pathway to equality, access, and social change.”

Gorman shot to fame after performing at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

She was invited to perform after a recommendation from Jill Biden, who had seen her do a reading at the Library of Congress.

