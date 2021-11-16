Heath Freeman, 'NCIS' and 'Bones' actor, dies

Actor Heath Freeman died at the age of 41, NBC News confirmed.

In a statement to Deadline, Freeman's manager said the loss is devastating.

"A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life," Joe S. Montifiore.

Freeman's TV and film credits include roles on "NCIS," "Bones."

According to IMDB, he got his first big break on "ER" in 2001.

A cause of death has not been revealed.