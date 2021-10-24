Former Texas A&M standout catches Tom Brady's record 600th career TD

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — NFL legend Tom Brady made professional football history again this weekend, and a Texas A&M University alum helped him do it.

During the first quarter against the Chicago Bears, the Tampa Bay quarterback hit his 600th career touchdown pass.

The Buccaneers' wide receiver Mike Evans, a former Aggie football player, caught the nine-yard pass for a touchdown.

During his time at Texas A&M, Evans was selected for All-American honors after hitting a school record of 1,394 receiving yards on 69 receptions. Evans was later drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Since joining the NFL, he has participated in three Pro Bowls and won his first Super Bowl championship against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021.

