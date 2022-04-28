Watch
NewsNational

Actions

FDA taking final steps to ban menthol cigarettes

Smoking trial
Scripps
Smoking trial
Posted at 9:56 AM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 11:06:20-04

(CNN) — Menthol cigarettes may end up fading away like smoke.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to unveil a rule that would ban menthol from being used in the production of cigarettes.

Officials say this is a necessary step to help protect public health.

Nearly 19-million people smoke menthol cigarettes and according to the FDA, most of them are minorities.

The FDA says taking menthol out of cigarettes could result in saving 650-thousand premature deaths over the next four decades.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says overall smoking rates hit an all-time low in 2018... but they add smoking is still the top cause of preventable death.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019