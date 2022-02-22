Family celebrates birth of baby girl born on 'Twos-day'

A family is celebrating the birth of their miracle baby born this “twos-day" on 2/22/2022 at 2:22 a.m.

Judah Grace Spear was born at the Alamance Regional Medical Center in North Carolina in labor and delivery room 2.

"Baby Judah is an answered prayer for her family," said Cone Health, a not-for-profit health care network. "Mom Aberli is a Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor, and the necessary cancer treatments she went through made pregnancy unlikely."

The family continued pray for a little one, and according to the organization, that prayer was answered.

"Judah Grace’s name fits her story perfectly," said Cone Health. "Judah means “praise” – and she is a blessing for her family!"