Drone captures footage of tornado in Mississippi

Numerous tornadoes were reported across the Deep South yesterday during a severe weather episode.

Though some of the tornadoes occurred after dark and over rough terrain, storm chasers were still able to grab fascinating footage.

You've probably seen plenty of videos of tornadoes filmed from the ground, but have you ever seen one filmed from a drone? That's what chaser Ryan Hearne was able to do as a rotating thunderstorm approached Bassfield, Mississippi on Tuesday night.

WATCH: a drone captured an absolutely amazing perspective of a tornado in Bassfield, MS earlier today!



We're LIVE into the night as the heightened tornado threat in the South continues! pic.twitter.com/5hcKPoBjuI — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) November 30, 2022

No official rating has been given to the tornado yet as surveys will be conducted by the National Weather Service in the coming days.

Bassfield has had some unfortunate recent history with tornadoes. An EF4 tornado struck the community in 2020.