NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Christian Comedian John Crist has canceled his upcoming tour dates after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

Five women came forward to accuse Crist of sexual misconduct in an investigation published by Christian publication Charisma News,

Some allege Crist requested sexual favors in exchange for tickets. They also claim he used his fame to initiate sexual relationships with married women.

There were several dates left on his current tour, two of which were in his home state of Tennessee.

At this point, it's unclear if his upcoming Netflix special will still be released.

In response to Charisma News' report, Crist said he was "not guilty of everything" of which he had been accused, but admitted he "treated relationships with women far too casually, in some cases even recklessly."

"I am sorry for the hurt and pain I have caused these women and will continue to seek their forgiveness. I have also hurt the name of Jesus and have sought His forgiveness," Crist wrote in a statement to Charisma News.

In an effort to focus on his health, John Crist has made the decision to postpone his 2020 tour dates. We are sorry for the inconvenience & any confusion this might have caused. Thank you for your understanding & continued support of John.Questions: support@premierproductions.com https://t.co/uNJjkomCRE — JaxEvents (@jaxevents) November 6, 2019

This story was originally published by Kasey Freeman on WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee.