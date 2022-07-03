Chick-fil-A ranks No. 1 in customer service, McDonald's falls to last

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — America has spoken and they want more Chick-fil-A!

Indeed, the chicken chain has ranked No. 1 for the 8th consecutive year in customer service - beating out even its popular sit-down competitors.

According to a recent poll by the American Customer Satisfaction Index, Chick-fil-A leads all restaurants in customer service with a score of 83.

The average score was determined at 76 with McDonald's scoring the lowest across any brand.

Ranking in last place with a score of 68 - the burger chain saw a drop of 3 percentage points since the last survey.

The organization said 20,143 customers were chosen at random and contacted by email to participate in the survey.

However, the survey also showed that across the board, consumers still prefer full traditional sit-down restaurants.

Tied for the top spot in this category were both the Longhorn Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse, their scores remaining unchanged at 80.

Taking the last place spot, however, was another tie, this time between Applebee's and IHOP, which both scored a 73 respectively.

In general, full traditional sit-down restaurants still outranked fast food in multiple categories, including cleanliness, food quality and overall friendliness.

To access the full report, click here.