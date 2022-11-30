Chick-fil-A begins selling merchandise for the first time ever

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Chick-fil-a has launched its first-ever online store, and it's full of quirky merchandise.

Some highlights include an "I heart waffle fries" hoodie, a "Chicken for breakfast" hat and a clutch in the shape of chick-fil-a sandwich packaging.

There's also a chick-fil-a sauce-themed blanket and a pillow that looks like a chicken nugget.

Prices range from 15 to 75 dollars.

The chicken chain said it expects the products to sell out quickly.

And it's already planning more merch for next year.