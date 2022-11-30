Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Chick-fil-A begins selling merchandise for the first time ever

(Chic-Fil-A CNN Newsource).png
Copyright 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
(CNN Newsource)
(Chic-Fil-A CNN Newsource).png
Posted at 10:00 AM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 11:00:41-05

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Chick-fil-a has launched its first-ever online store, and it's full of quirky merchandise.

Some highlights include an "I heart waffle fries" hoodie, a "Chicken for breakfast" hat and a clutch in the shape of chick-fil-a sandwich packaging.

There's also a chick-fil-a sauce-themed blanket and a pillow that looks like a chicken nugget.

Prices range from 15 to 75 dollars.

The chicken chain said it expects the products to sell out quickly.

And it's already planning more merch for next year.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019